Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Share, Size, Current Trends, & Industry Analysis by 2022

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a research report on Direct drive wind turbine. The Direct drive wind turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 11.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2022.

Market Highlights

Direct drive wind turbine is a mechanism where the gearbox is eliminated and the power is directly transferred from the motor without any reductions. The advantages of direct drive wind turbine are increased efficiency, reduced noise and higher torque with low rpm.

The report has analyzed the market based on capacities, technologies and regions. Based on capacities, the market is segmented as less than 1MW, 1MW to 3MW and more than 3MW. Among the three, the 1 MW to 3 MW segment dominates the market with the highest share. Based on technologies, the market is further bifurcated as electrically excited synchronous generator and permanent magnet synchronous generator. With the increase in offshore activities, PMSG technology is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period. Europe, of all regions, has the largest market share based due to forefront investment countries such as Spain, U.K., Germany, Ireland and France. The global direct drive wind turbine market is expected to cross USD XX Billion Mark by the end of forecast period and is expected to grow approximately at 11.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

Key Players

GE Renewable Energy (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Leitwind AG (Italy), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group (China), Emergya Wind Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), VENSYS Energy AG (Germany), Windtronics LLC (U.S.) and American Superconductor Corporation (U.S.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global direct drive wind turbine market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global direct drive wind turbine market by its capacity, technology and region.

By Capacity

Less than 1MW

1MW to 3MW

More than 3MW

By Technology

Electrically Excited Synchronous Generator (EESG)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator (PMSG)

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Regional Analysis

Europe has the largest market share

Europe dominates the market and expected to grow approximately at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The favorable governments regulations has resulted in increased investments in wind energy in the region.

Asia-Pacific is another lucrative market which is experiencing a rapid adoption of gearless wind turbines, especially from emerging economies in the region such as China and India.

