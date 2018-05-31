Directional Drilling Market Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Forecast and Statistics Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Oil and gas directional drilling industry is expected to have huge potential from increasing projects over the forecast period given the increased production from the end use industry coupled with growing shale revolution. The market is also expected to witness high expansion activities by multinational and major players.

Directional drilling is the science of deviating a wellbore along a planned path to a target located a given lateral distance and direction from vertical. Directional drilling can be used to reach targets that cannot be drilled with a vertical well. For example, it may not be possible to get a drilling permit for a well located within a populated area or within a park. However, a well could be drilled just outside of the populated area or park and then steered directionally to hit the target.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of directional drilling is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global directional drilling market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2018 – 2027).

Industry News

In August 2017, Greka Drilling Limited, the largest independent and specialized unconventional oil & gas driller in Asia, was awarded two new drilling contracts from PetroChina Huabei Oilfield Limited, a subsidiary of CNPC. The contract for the Fanzhuang Block is for one year with a scope of 16 wells consisting of vertical/directional production wells as well as exploration wells.

In October 2016, GDC contracted the Great Wall Drilling Company Limited to drill directional geothermal wells in Menengai. Under this contract Great wall was expected to drill 16 directional wells in Menengai.

Segmentation:

Based on land, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. Onshore dominates the technology segment of global Directional Drillings market. Directional drilling is used in more onshore applications due to the high number of maturing fields. Offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into Directional boring, horizontal directional drilling, and oilfield directional drilling.

Based on Services, the market has been segmented into Rotary Steerable Systems, LWD, MWD and Motors. Rotary steerable directional drilling services segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. It is primarily driven by factors like the rising need to access difficult reservoirs. Advantages like high efficiency and lower overall costs of directional drilling foster growth in this segment.

Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Global Directional Drilling Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Directional Drillings market. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region. The advancements in unconventional drilling technologies, which have attracted capital for oil and gas drilling projects. Additionally, Vast hydrocarbon resources in the U.S. Shale basins and continuous offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico region, are driving the demand of the market.

Asia Pacific is the second largest market for the Directional Drillings and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy due to urbanization & industrialization from the countries such as India, China, and Indonesia among others driving the demand of the market.

The Europe directional drilling market is expected to be dominated by countries such as U.K, Norway and Russia. The development of unconventional oil and gas exploration activities such as shale, is driving the market in the region. It is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

