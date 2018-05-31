GLOBAL JUVENILE DEGENERATION (STARGARDT DISEASE) MARKET RESEARCH REPORT- FORECAST TO 2027

Illinois, 30 May 2018(News)- Macular degeneration is a group of eye disease commonly found among children and adults. There are various types of macular degeneration affecting the teens such as Cone-Rod Dystrophy, Best disease, Stargardt disease, Corneal Dystrophy, and Fuch’s Dystrophy. Best disease and Stargardt disease are the most common types of macular degeneration, from which Stargardt disease is an inherited Juvenile Degeneration Market characterized by reduced central vision. Stargardt causes vision impairment in about 1 million people worldwide. The disease has a prevalence of 1/8,000 to 1/10,000 worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 285 million people are estimated to be visually impaired worldwide. Rising prevalence of macular degeneration diseases among children, increasing demand for new treatment options, and extensive research and development activities are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness about healthcare and growing emphasis on child health is also fuelling the growth of the market in developing regions. The need for early diagnosis and treatment is further boosting the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/sample-report/global-juvenile-degeneration-stargardt-disease-market

Intended Audience:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Government and private research companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Drug Manufacturers and Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Segmentation:

The global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt Disease) market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, devices and end users.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into Fluroscein Angiography (FA), Fundus Autofluorescence (FAF), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), and Electroretinography (ERG).

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into magnifying spectacles, magnifiers, reading telescope.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & eye clinics, and research & academic institutes.

Regional Analysis:

The global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market is segmented on the basis of regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

In America, the market is driven by rising prevalence of macular degeneration among children, and availability of various treatment options for the treatment of the diseases. Furthermore, the concentration of key market players is also fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid developments in technology have fuelled the growth of the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 11 million people in the U.S. have some form of age-related macular degeneration and the number is expected to reach nearly 22 million by 2050.

Get Free Customized Report Sample: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/inquiry-report/global-juvenile-degeneration-stargardt-disease-market

Key Findings:

The fluroscein angiography (FA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%

According to the management, magnifying spectacles is the largest segment valued at USD 283.023 million in 2016

According to the end user, the hospitals & eye clinics is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Key Players in Global Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market:

Some of key the players in the market are Acucela Inc. (U.S.), Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), ProQR Therapeutics NV (Netherland), Sanofi (France), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Copernicus Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Grupo Ferrer Internacional SA (U.S.), Iris Pharma (U.S.), Nemus Bioscience Inc (U.S.), Ophthotech Corp (U.S.), Iconic Therapeutics (U.S.), Adverum Biotechnologies (U.S.), PanOptica (U.S.), RXi Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Buy Report: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/checkout/474

About Prominent Market Research:

At Prominent Market Research, we are committed to provide the best possible service and recommendations to all our customers. You will be able to speak to seasoned analyst who will understand your research needs accurately. We make it our business to look after yours, with an efficient and friendly team always available to help you.

Contact Us:

Robin Hood,

Sale Manager,

sales@prominentmarketresearch.com