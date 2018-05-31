Gold Medal Pools Customizes Pool Designs for Dallas Homeowners

Gold Medal Pools wants Dallas homeowners to enjoy a backyard pool that reflects their lifestyle and preferences. As such, the pool contractor provides custom pool design services.

[FRISCO, 05/31/2018] — Gold Medal Pools, a family pool design and renovation business, customizes pool designs for Dallas homeowners. It stays updated on the latest trends and pays attention to each customer’s ideas. So, its designs reflect what the customer wants, whether it is simple or grand or somewhere in the middle.

Personal Approach to Pool Design

Gold Medal Pools is passionate about high-quality pool designs. It implements a personal approach in the design process, enabling it to deliver great aesthetics that reflect each customer’s preferences.

The Dallas pool contractor always gets to know its customers. The pool design team will meet with the customer at the latter’s home to exchange ideas and determine a suitable budget for the project. The visit also lets the design team figure out the most suitable pool design for the customer’s property and lifestyle.

Commitment to High-Quality Pool Designs

To Gold Medal Pools, customers’ happiness is the secret to success. As such, it is committed to providing high-quality pool designs for local homeowners. It listens to each customer’s concerns and pays close attention to detail, resulting in customer service that exceeds expectations.

Furthermore, the contractor uses its years of experience in Texas pool design for safe and efficient pool construction. Personalized designs, then, become actual swimming pools that showcase great craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

About Gold Medal Pools

Gold Medal Pools is a trusted pool design and renovation business in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Collin County. It conceptualizes and brings to life personalized pool designs that increase a property’s market value and curb appeal.

The Texas pool contractor has 60 years of combined experience that enables it to design and build high-quality pools for all customers. It adjusts to every client’s budget and ideas to give them a custom pool that they will feel happy with.

For more information, please visit https://www.goldmedalpools.com/.