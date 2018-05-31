Marble Market Highlights Growth and Estimates Market Size by 2025

Marble is a natural mineral primarily composed of carbonates such as calcite and dolomite. It is a metamorphic rock, which is usually white in color. However, rarely, marble can have pigmentation anywhere between yellow and red color due to the presence of impurities such as iron oxide, bitumen, and clay minerals. Marble is often used for decorative purposes due its bright white color and lustrous finish. The stone has been used for centuries to create landmark buildings such as the Taj Mahal, Parthenon, and U.S. Supreme Court Building, along with several renowned cathedrals, churches, and tombs across the world. The stone is usually obtained by open pit mining and quarrying in various marble deposits across the globe. Marble has low susceptibility to water damage, but may deteriorate in acidic atmosphere.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/marble-market.html

Demand for marble is rising in the construction industry due to its esthetics such as beauty and sculpture. Rapid growth in the construction industry in several developing regions across the world is likely to propel the demand for marble in the near future. Marble not only serves the decorative purpose, but is also functionally used as filler for concrete aggregate, stairs, pavements, floor coverings, and external walls in the construction industry.

Marble is often associated with luxury and extravagance; hence, it is employed for decoration purposes in various lavish buildings and monuments such as hotels, theatres, temples, churches, memorial buildings, and tombs. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for marble in the near future. Use of marble is not limited to construction and architectural applications. Marble is also used in ground form as calcium supplement to farm animals; soft abrasive material for grinding application; manufacture of antacid and acid-neutralizer; and also as soil enhancer. These applications are projected to propel the demand for marble during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25430

Based on application, the global marble market can be segmented into construction, architecture, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others. Construction is the major consumer of marble; the stone is used in applications such as laying pavements, stairs, kitchen platforms, flooring, sculpture, and external walls. Furthermore, ground form is added to the concrete mixture as filler agent. The others segment consists of applications wherein marble powder is used such as paints and coatings. Marble powder is also used in some plastics and rubbers to increase density and weight of the final product. Based on form, the marble market can be segregated into slabs and powders

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com