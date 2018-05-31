Marine Diesel Engines Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2026

Marine diesel engines can be defined as engines that operate on diesel fuel. These are used as the primary source of providing main propulsion to ships and turn propellers of a ship. There are various types of marine engines; for example, some marine engines use gas as fuel. Of the many marine engines, marine diesel engines have the highest thermal efficiency, i.e. the ability to extract energy out of fuel. Hence, it is a commonly used type of marine engine.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/marine-diesel-engines-market.html

The global marine diesel engines market has been expanding primarily due to the need for the shipping industry to reduce carbon emissions. The shipping industry is focusing on the development of higher-efficient diesel engines, which use less diesel while providing more propulsion to the vessel. On the other hand, the recent downturn in the shipping and shipbuilding industry has hampered the market. Shipbuilding orders have declined along with the decrease in shipping rates. a recovery is expected during the forecast period; however, it would depend on several factors such as the price of crude oil and the economic growth rate of various countries.

The global marine diesel engines market can be segmented based on type, speed, vessel, and region.

In terms of type, the global marine diesel engines market can be classified into 2-stroke engines and 4-stroke engines. 2-stroke engine is a commonly used type of engine despite the fact that it causes more pollution. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The 4-stroke engine is mostly used for providing auxiliary power to vessels.

In terms of speed, the global marine diesel engines market can be segregated into low speed, medium speed, and high speed engines. Low speed engines are commonly used for recreational purposes, while medium speed engines are used commonly in inland waters. On the other hand, high speed engines are employed by the navy and for commercial purposes on the high seas.

In terms of vessel, the global marine diesel engines market can be divided into merchant, offshore, navy, and recreational vessels. Various types of merchant vessels include containers, tankers, bulk carriers, gas carriers, and roll-on/roll-off vessels. Offshore vessels include drilling rigs and ships, anchor handling vessels, offshore research vessels, floating production units, and platform supply vessels. Recreational vessels comprise cruise vessels, passenger ferries, and yachts. Navy vessels include warships, submarines, and other research vessels.

In terms of region, the global marine diesel engines market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Developed countries in North America and Latin America are the traditional markets for marine vessels; hence, these are also the traditional regions of the marine diesel engines market. However, demand for marine diesel engines is expected to be higher in emerging regions during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43067

The global marine diesel engines market is vast; many local and global companies operate in the market. Key players operating in the market include Yanmar Marine International B.V. (the Netherlands), John Deere (the U.S.), Wartsila (Finland), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Caterpillar (the U.S.), Cummins Inc. (the U.S.), MAN SE (Germany), BMW AG (Germany), International Diesel Engines (the U.S.), and Daimler AG (Germany).