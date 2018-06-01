End your week with twice the fun with The Spartan Poker’s ‘2.0.k – Two of a Kind’ Tournament

Give getting stuck in traffic a miss this weekend and choose to exercise your brain cells within the comforts of your own home with The Spartan Poker ‘2.0.k – Two of a Kind’ tournament, where not one but two winners take away the grand prize of 15 Lakhs each. Yes, you read it right, at the end of the tournament there will be Two Millionaires who will be taking home 15 Lakhs each. Isn’t it moreover yet another reason to play?

Starting this Sunday, 3rd June2018 at 4:30pm with a buy-in of INR 5,500, the Two of a Kind tournament is not just about the amazing prize money associated with it but also about the number of winners who win that amount. This re-entry format tournament is open to all, and players compete against each other to crown themselves as the Two of a Kind winners. With 15 Lakhs at stake, the journey won’t be easy but the reward will surely be sweet.

So, what are you waiting for? Simply log onto Thespartanpoker.com on Sunday, 3rd June 2018 and stand a chance to become a millionaire.

What: 2.o.k – Two of a Kind

When: Sunday, 3rd June 2018

Where: TheSpartanPoker.com

Time: 4.30pm onwards

Guaranteed Price: INR 15 Lakhs for 1st & 2nd place winners