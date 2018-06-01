Hammertoe Market Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Development and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Hammertoe Market and predicts that Global Hammertoe Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Hammertoe is a foot deformity due to imbalance in the muscles, tendons or ligaments which normally hold the toe straight. A hammertoe has an abnormal bend in the middle joint of a toe and usually occur in the second, third and fourth toes. Hammertoe can be caused because of wearing wrong type of shoes such as high heels or shoes that are too short or narrow that force the toe into a bent position. Other reasons are foot structure such as bunions or other foot problems, trauma and certain muscle, nerve, or joint damage diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, stroke, Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, complex regional pain syndrome or diabetes. Changing your footwear and wearing shoe inserts may relieve the pain and pressure of hammertoe but severe cases require surgery to get relief.

The treatment of hammertoe include physiotherapy, drug treatment to relieve associated symptoms and surgery. The drawbacks of surgery include risk of infection, associated pain and hospital stay.

The Global Hammertoe Market is expected to reach US$ 450 million by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players for Global Hammertoe Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are BioPro, Instratek, Stryker, Extremity Medical LLC, Arrowhead Medical Device Technologies, LLC, Wright Medical Group N.V., Nextremity Solutions, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Biomet, Inc., Acumed and others.

Global Hammertoe Industry Updates

August, 2016 Centric Medical received the FDA approval for hammertoe correction system. The system joins a growing portfolio which includes innovative osteobiologic products

Segments for Global Hammertoe Market

The Global Hammertoe Market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment and end users.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as flexible hammer toes and rigid hammer toes.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented into physical exam, X-rays and others.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented into drugs, orthotic devices, surgery and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, physiotherapy and orthopedic centers and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Hammertoe Market

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology in the US drives the Global Hammertoe Market. Also, concentration of major research companies and cancer research sector in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and healthcare penetration.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing industrial sector during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

