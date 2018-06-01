Image Sensors Market Expected to Grow Strongly by 2020

Industry Insight

Digital cameras use light cavaties and array of photosites to record the image. Depending upon the image sensor, the camera uses the light to create an image. Depending upon the sensors the quality of the image varies. Larger sensors are used in digital cameras for better picture quality and small image sensors are used in mobile phones

Technology Insights

Technology includes complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS), charge-coupled device (CCD) and contact image sensors (CIS). CCD technology helps image sensors to charge the capacitors automatically by absorbing the light which is converted to numerical value to produce the image.

According to the Recent Research Study by Hexa Research, Global Image Sensor Market is estimated to reach over USD 12,030 million by 2020. Image sensors are mainly used in Tablets and Camera phones. Hence, rapid growing demand and use of these devices is likely to be major factor for growth the market. Image sensor detects and conveys that information that constitutes an image. Image sensor shipments were expected to cross around 1,797 million units in 2012 globally. They are estimated to reach 3,009 million units by the year 2020, with growing CAGR 6.6% from 2015 to 2020.CMOS image sensors provide numbers of profits counting super image quality more than their CCD counter parts. In 2012, CMOS image sensors dominated the market globally, contributing for over 82% of total shipments. Contact image sensors need less power and can also be used in smaller devices, this segment is expected to grow at CAGR for around 5.1 % from 2015 to 2020.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/image-sensors-industry/

Report also stated that, Consumer electronics was expected to be the leading application segment in last few years in volume and cost terms, fueled by rising demand of tablets and mobile phones. Growing demand and usage of camera in Defense sector is expected to fuel the market demand in next five years. Few of the these systems need to be accessed on batteries on field, By which cosmos sensors use on less power that plays a fundamental role for global market demand. CMOS sensor enables the electronic pan and stabilization when there is low light sensitivity. These CMOS sensors cannot be used for scanning purpose. Europe and North America is expected to grow rapidly in next few years. With increased awareness of application of sensors, favorable government rules and regulation and also rapid growth in automobile industry is the major reason for development of Image sensor market globally.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/semiconductors-and-electronics-industry