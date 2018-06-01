Non-stick Coatings Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2026

A non-stick coating is used to reduce the adhesive ability of other materials. Cookware is a common application of nonstick, which allows food to brown without sticking to the pan. Non-stick surfaces are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and Teflon. Some of the coatings initially available in the market included ceramics, anodized aluminum, silicone, and enameled cast iron. In 1938, a chemist discovered a white powder with outstanding non-stick properties named Teflon, which led to an intense transformation in cooking styles.

Different types of Teflon coatings in the market include prima, classic, select, platinum, and prima. Teflon classic is a certified non-stick coating which offers value for money and tremendous quality for consistent usage. With a min thickness of about 25 microns, it is used as an advanced two-layer coating system. Teflon select is more durable, exhibiting a min thickness of about 35 microns. It is an advanced reinforced three-layer coating system offering superior non-stick properties. Teflon platinum is abrasion and scratch-resistant with a min thickness of about 40 microns. It is employed as a three-layer coating.

Non-stick molecules basically attract each other instead of the surface, which is not the same as lubrication. These coatings comprise a hydrophobic (water-repelling) surface. The non-stick coatings market has been segmented by type into the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), and fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) categories. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabric materials are non-stick, self-lubricating, friction-free, non-brittle, non-flammable, and self-cleaning and can be used in various atmospheric conditions. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics are employed in numerous end-user industries such as packaging, building & construction, textiles, and chemicals. The perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market is segmented into the aqueous dispersion, perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) pellets, and perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) powder varieties. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), also known as polyfluor, demonstrates high dielectric strength, flexibility, and corrosion resistance. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) can be used as coating films in a wide range of household, electronic & electrical, chemical, and automotive applications, apart from in food processing equipment, medical devices, semiconductor parts, molds, and others. By region, the market has been distributed over North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of non-stick coatings globally, followed by Europe and North America. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China and India are expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period. The developments in a multitude of industries such as chemicals, construction, packaging, textiles, and food in Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand are also poised to drive the non-stick coatings market.

The market in Europe and North America region is mature due to well-established and developed industries. Thus, it is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. In Europe, countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K. are major consumers of non-stick coatings. New product launches and technological advancements are estimated to propel the non-stick market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the global non-stick coatings market include ShanDong Dongyue Group (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Solvay S.A (Belgium), Chenguang Group (China), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India), Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Wujiang City Meilan Rubber&Plastic&Textile Co., Ltd (China), Zhejiang Juhua Co. (China), GMM Development Limited (U.S.), and Asahi Glass Company (Japan).