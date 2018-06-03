Bottled Water Market: Analysis by Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, The Coca- Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Forecast By 2020

Bottled water is regulated under the packaged food products by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is one of the fastest selling liquid refreshment drinks globally. In the food and beverage industry, the bottled water market is one of the dynamic and fastest growing markets. Growing health concerns for health, increasing disposable income, availability of functional water in various flavors, portability of hygienic water in bottled packaging and launch of new innovative packaging have an imperative role in the growth of bottled water market. The global market for the bottled water was worth USD 157.27 billion in 2013.

The bottled water market is regulated on three levels – federal, state and members of the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), at the industry level. The bottled water market unlike other food and beverage market is less affected due to the fluctuations in the prices of raw material. Water is prime raw material and is found in abundance, however the price of plastics used for packaging varies and thus bottlers gains less profit over bottled water. The bottled water market is volume driven market and thus demand and consumption varies significantly from one region to another region. While Western regions have high per- capita consumption, Eastern nations has comparatively low per- capita consumption.

Report For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114577/Bottled-Water-Market

The market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Distinct categories of bottled water such as still, carbonated, flavored and functional water are included in this study. Major geographies included in the scope of the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Further, country wise analysis is also provided in the report for the U.S., Germany, China, India and Brazil.

The study includes bottled water market in terms of volume (Billion liters) and revenue (USD Billion) by product type. To have a full competitive advantage, the study also provides drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact followed by three parameters such as low, medium and high for the short, medium and long term.

The study also provides market attractiveness analysis by product type, value chain analysis. In order to ascertain market dynamics, Porter’s five force analysis framework which identifies as well as analyzes five competitive forces that shape every industry, such as bargaining power of suppliers and buyers followed by the threat of substitutes and new entrant’s and degree of competition is also provided. The study also includes detailed profiles of the major players in this market with attributes such as product portfolio, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent development. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, The Coca- Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Icelandic Water Holdings ehf. and Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114577/Bottled-Water-Market

The global bottled water market is segmented as below:

Bottled Water Market: Product Analysis

• Still

• Carbonated

• Flavored

• Functional

Bottled Water Market: Regional Analysis

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

• RoW

o Brazil

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Assumptions

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Global Bottled Water – Executive Summary

2.1 Global bottled water market, 2013 and 2020 ( Billion liters) (USD Billion)

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114577/Bottled-Water-Market

Chapter 3 Global Bottled Water – Industry Analysis3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Drivers

3.3.1 Rise in health and wellness concerns support new packaging initiatives

3.3.1.1 U.S. Bottled water market (By Volume), 2008-2013 (million liters)

3.3.2 Availability and growth of different flavored and functional bottled water segment

3.3.2.1 Market share of the leading flavored sparkling bottled water brands, U.S.(2012 and 2013)

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 Substitution by low cost tap water

3.4.2 Environmental impact coupled with potential of leaching in water

3.5 Opportunities

3.5.1 Development of innovative and economical equipment for small bottling operations

3.5.2 Use of non-toxic raw materials for bottled water packaging

3.6 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Market attractiveness analysis of bottled water market, by product 2013

3.8 Global bottled water market by volume: Company market share, 2013

Chapter 4 Bottled Water Market- Product Segment Analysis

Continue…

About Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver a host of services including custom research reports, syndicated research reports, and consulting services which are personalised in nature. RRI delivers a complete packaged solution to clients; this combines current market intelligence, technology inputs, statistical anecdotes, valuable growth insights, 360-degree view of the competitive framework, and anticipated market trends.

Our research services cover global as well as regional emerging markets such as BRICS, GCC, and ASEAN. Our offerings cover a broad spectrum of verticals which include Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Technology, Automotive, and Retail. The operating model of RRI blends cross-disciplinary research experience to deploy insightful, in-depth, and actionable research.

Contact Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI)

42 Joseph Street

Port carling P0B 1J0

Muskoka, Ontario1

Phone – +1-631-721-4201

Website: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/

Email: sales@researchreportinsights.com