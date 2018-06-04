Dr. Ernest Orphanos Board Certified Periodontist Leader of the Pack for All On 4 Dental Implant procedure on the East Coast

Dr. Orphanos lectures nationally and internationally on the All on 4® dental implant procedure and has an educational center where other surgeons come to learn the technique. Very few surgeons are trained to perform the All on 4® dental implant procedure but our office has been doing this technique regularly for years now.

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL – Dr. Orphanos is a Board Certified periodontist. He became a periodontist at the young age of 27. He attended Dental School at SUNY Stony Brook and then pursued his specialty training at Tufts University in Boston.

He is an educator and lecturer in the field of dentistry and maintains 2 study clubs. The purpose of the study clubs is to maintain a high level of dental education and educate the local referring dentists. His study clubs often discuss the specific areas of implants, LANAP laser surgery, and microscopic endodontics as well as educate members of his study club on the management of complex dental cases.

The All on 4® Dental Implant procedure was developed in the early 90s but has been perfected by our office through the years.This specialty dental procedure allows four implants and teeth to be placed all in one day.

Dr. Orphanos lectures nationally and internationally on the All on 4® dental implant procedure and has an educational center where other surgeons come to learn the technique. Very few surgeons are trained to perform the All on 4® dental implant procedure but our office has been doing this technique regularly for years now.

You can fully restore your natural smile with the All on 4® dental implant procedure. It can be utilized on the upper or lower jaw for the purpose of building a new bite and a bright smile.

The strategically placed implants avoid the maxillary sinuses in the upper jaw and the mandibular nerve canal in the lower jaw, thereby avoiding the need for advanced bone grafting procedures.

http://www.center4smiles.com

By using the latest in virtual planning placement along with 3-D scan technology, the Dental Implant & Specialty Center minimizes any risk while creating a bright and natural looking smile that lasts for a lifetime.

Dr. Orphanos has teamed up with Dr. Hescheles and Dr. Prusakowski to create a dental all-star lineup who work together to take care of any dental procedure their patients may need. Because they come from highly specialized backgrounds, they bring a focused outlook to their patients as well as work collaboratively to make sure each case is examined expertly and thoroughly. Each of the doctors has embraced the technology of their trade with open arms and are true experts in their field with most up to date equipment.

The Dental Implant & Specialty Center is the only dental office in the area to utilize 3-D capabilities, highly specialized microscopes and the LANAP laser all under one roof. As a dental specialty center, the three doctors collaborate to bring their multiple talents to each patient. All three doctors are always looking to exceed their patients’ expectations.

Technology

Lasers

The Dental Implant & Specialty Center prides itself on having the most state of the art and technologically advanced lasers on the market today. The Periolase Laser has been proven to be the most effective laser available and numerous publications have raved about its performance. It remains the only laser that is effective at treating all of the following:

Periodontitis (gum disease)

Peri-implant mucositis (gum inflammation around implants)

Peri-implantitis (gum and bone infection around implants)

Periodontal bone regeneration around teeth

In most cases, the necessity for gum cutting is substantially reduced or actually eliminated due to the use of this laser.

Dr. Orphanos is embracing the newly designed and perfected all ceramic implant which will soon be available. Healthcare providers need to be sensitive to the needs of those who prefer a more holistic approach, this all new ceramic implant design should appeal to this patient base. Dr. Orphanos believes that although ceramic implants already exist they lack the proper design until recently.

A PR BY 1888pressrelease