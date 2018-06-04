Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market Industry 2023

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market by product (transapical implantation and transfemoral implantation), region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market are Edward Lifecsiences Incorporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Neovasc, Medtronic, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Colibri Heart Valve, Llc., Livanova Plc, Neochord Inc. and Coramaze Technologies Gmbh. According to report the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The mitral valve, also known as the bicuspid valve or left atrio-ventricular valve, is a dual-flap valve in the heart that lies between the left atrium and the left ventricle. The mitral valve and the tricuspid valve are known collectively as the atrio-ventricular valves because they lie between the atria and the ventricles of the heart. The mitral valve manages blood flow between left atrium and left ventricle; and prevents backward flow of the blood into left atrium. Mitral regurgitation is leakage of blood backward through the mitral valve each time the left ventricle contracts. This is a most common mitral valve disorder that causes abnormal blood flow. As a remedy for this problem, surgeons use mitral surgical vale repair procedures or transcatheter replacement methods

According to World Health Organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the Number of People Suffering from Cardiovascular Diseases Will Increase to 22.2 Million By 2030

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this market include increasing number of patients with mitral valve disorders. Approximately 7 million people in the U.S. suffer from mitral regurgitation in the U.S., and they represent almost 2% of the nation’s population. Similarly, approximately the same number of people suffers from the condition in Europe. This group includes 4.1 million people who have moderate to severe mitral regurgitation. The number of new patients suffering with mitral regurgitation disease added each year is 250,000. Among these 4.1 million patients, only about 20% or 1.67 million are eligible for the treatment. This creates huge opportunity for the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market.In addition, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical open heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss are further propelling the market. According to world health organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases will increase to 22.2 million by 2030. The market for TMVR is expected to reach around USD 3.0 billion by 2022. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of this market, which includes, high costs associated with the LMVD implantation compared to other therapies available for CVD diseases.

On the basis of product the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is categorized into transapical implantation and transfemoral implantation.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Edward Lifecsiences Incorporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Neovasc, Medtronic, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Colibri Heart Valve, Llc., Livanova Plc, Neochord Inc. and Coramaze Technologies Gmbh.

