ITW Playworx Facilitates In-Film association with Veere Di Wedding

ITW Playworx, the Entertainment, Media and Communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. facilitated an in-film association between BharatMatrimony, India’s leading provider of online matchmaking services and Veere Di Wedding. The movie is a high spirited and upbeat coming of age story revolving around the lives of four best friends, who are on their way to find true love. However, their strong bond is put to test when an unusual situation occurs.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films and is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 1st June 2018. The movie is starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, as four friends attending a wedding.

As part of the association, the brand has done an in-film integration and is being promoted across social media platforms.

Speaking on the association, Rajasekar KS – GM – Marketing, BharatMatrimony said, “Our brand connects very well with the female audience as we’re always focussed on portraying women sensitively and progressively. All our TV Ads sensitively deal with issues concerning them and show them in positive light. Therefore, the association with a film that has a powerful all-female cast was a perfect match for us. We’re glad to work with Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films and ITW Playworx.”

Commenting on the association, Ruchikaa Kapoor – Sr. Vice President- Marketing & Branding, Balaji Telefilms says, “We were happy to associate with BharatMatrimony on Veere Di Wedding. The collaboration was a fruitful one and blended into the plot of the film seamlessly. BharatMatrimony & ITW Playworx catalysed the process and understood the requirements of the script.”

About BharatMatrimony:

BharatMatrimony, India’s leading provider of online matchmaking services delivers matchmaking services to users in India and the Indian diaspora through its websites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by on-the-ground network of 140 retail centres in India. It has been ranked as India’s most trusted online matrimony brand by The Brand Trust Report India Study 2014 (a study covering 20,000 brands across 16 cities). BharatMatrimony.com comprises a network of 15 regional portals.

About ITW Playworx:

ITW Playworx is an Entertainment, Media and Communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. The company is an integrated marketing agency which offers services in the field of Experiential Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Public Relations, Blitz (Talent Management and Image Building) and Matchbox Media (media arm). Given the huge landscape of sports and entertainment industry, the focus lies in creating pathbreaking brand solutions for the new age consumer.