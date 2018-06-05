Global Organic Pigments 2018 Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecasts Analysis Report

Market Synopsis of Organic Pigments Market:

The global organic pigments market has experienced an enormous growth over the past decade and as per MRFR analysis, the global market will touch higher growth rate of around 4.5 % during the forecast years. The organic pigment market is completely driven by the increase usage of its application industries such as paint & coating, plastic, textiles, printing inks and other. Globally, the paint & coating market is boosting the overall market which in turn has created a platform for organic pigment manufacturers to cover the market. Several factors which has boosted the global organic pigment market could be considered as Cost effectiveness, Consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market for organic pigment where China’s contribution to the overall market has created several opportunities to the local as well as global players. Followed by this, North America and Europe will compete each other in terms of value and volume.

Study Objectives of Organic Pigments Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Organic Pigments market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Organic Pigments market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by types, by sources, by applications and by regions

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Key Players for Global Organic Pigments Market:

Some of the key players in this market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Nippon Kayaku Company Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Sensient Technologies, Synthesia, Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals, Evonik Degussa, Ei Dupont De Nemours, Dic Corporation and others.

Target Audience

Manufactures of end-use industry

Raw material Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 20 countries

The report for Global Organic Pigments Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

