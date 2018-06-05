Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-condition, Ventilation & Air-Improving Fair(AVAI China 2018)

Date: August 18th-20th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://www.avaichina.com

National Authorities Providing Vigorous Support for AVAI China 2018

AVAI China 2018 is about to be grandly held, guided by National Energy Conservation Center, jointly hosted by China Energy Conservation Association, All-China Environment Federation, Guangdong Energy Conservation Association and Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group, China Academy of Building Research, China Fresh Air Industry Alliance and China Refrigeration Magazine.

Preview of AVAI CHINA 2018

Covering an exhibition area of 20,000 m2, AVAI CHINA 2018 will be solemnly opened, attracting more than 220 enterprises and over 15,000 visitors to attend the exhibition from more than 40 countries and regions, 15% of which will be foreign buyers.

Exhibition Scope:

Air-condition Equipment and Supporting Equipment;

The Technology and Equipment of Cooling and Refrigeration;

The Ventilation and Circulating Water Equipment;

Electrical and Automatic Control Equipment.

If you are interested in China’s HVAC market please come to join us in AVAI China 2018 now!

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Sarah Tse

Mob:+86 13539992305

Tel: +86 20 29188153

What’s App: +86 13539992305

Email:grand.xi@grahw.com

Website: http://www.avaichina.com