How Do We Test the Quality of Custom Peptides?

While manufacturing quality synthetic peptides, we are oftentimes bound to check for its quality before shipping them to our clients. It is highly important to check if the peptides that we manufacture are sterile and pure. Let us take a look at how we test the quality of the peptides that we manufacture:

• Mass Spectrum Analysis

Also called targeted mass spectrometry (MS) is a custom peptide quality control method which is widely used in academia and in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for sensitive and quantitative detection of proteins, peptides, and post-translation modifications. The process involves identifying the single protein from a solution, identifying multiple proteins in a solution, identification of multiple proteins from a cell extract, and obtaining sufficient sequence for cloning.

• MS Tandem Sequencing

While the theoretical molecular weight of the peptide can be obtained from the mass spectrum analysis, it is absolutely not the right way to determine the peptide’s quality. The only way to determine the integrity of a peptide is to sequence the material. In the Tandem Sequencing, the peptides are broken down into fragments and tested for consistency to determine the quality of the peptides.

• High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

The high-performance liquid chromatography or HPLC is used in the peptide production to purify peptides. It is technique involving the separation, identification, and quantification of each component in a mixture.

CHI Scientific also offers specialized primary cell culture kits. Our cell culture kits provide a step-by-step guide to culture various tissue primary cells of avian, human, mouse and rat. Each type of a cell culture system is customized for different types of avian, human, mouse and rat cells and consists of seven components:

1. Tissue-specific tissue dissociation systems

2. Tissue-specific fibroblast growth inhibitory cocktails, FibrOut

3. Complete growth media

4. Growth supplements

5. Highly purified and special treated serum

6. Buffers for tissue preparation

7. Bench-proven instructions and protocols.

If you are looking for high-quality cGMP peptide synthesis, primary cell culture kits or want to test the quality of custom peptides, visit our website http://www.chiscientific.com/. We hold the expertise in manufacturing the best peptide that is above the standard clinical research level. We also stock up on many peptide reagents; you can choose one according to your project needs.