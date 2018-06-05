Orbital Naukri Announces Plans Of Expansion For Operations Nationally

5th June 2018, India – Orbital Naukri is looking to expand its operations on a national level to help a wider pool of job aspirants further their career trajectories by connecting them to the best job vacancies for freshers in their industry. The firm, which was formerly known as Orbital Careers, is based out of Vadodara, Gujarat and is excited to take this next step for the company’s growth.

“We are humbled by the response we have received for our efforts in Vadodara and this has emboldened us to take our services to a more national pool of talent. We are confident in offering the same level of personalised services to all our clients, which has been the bedrock of our success in the first place.” said the CEO of Orbital Naukri.

Plans are already afoot to the help the firm gain further ground on a more national level. While plans for expansion were always a part of the company’s vision, many important stakeholders believe that this is the right time to take the company on a national and global platform.

Orbital Naukri is the No. #1 Job consultancy in Vadodara has earned a stellar reputation of excellence and trust, especially by helping many talented aspirants achieve their dreams of enrolling in a reputed medical school. The firm also has an excellent track record of connecting job seekers belonging to different industry niches to reputed firms belonging to the very same industry. The firm is basically a SPOC (Single Point of Contact) HR entity and is renowned for having many great partnerships within the industry with important firms, business personalities, influential vendors and business communities, which gives all their clients an extra edge when they are on the lookout for new job opportunities. They also handle many other integral aspects of the HR process, such has implementing a new recruitment process as well as accepting outsourced HR contracts.

For more visit: http://www.orbitalnaukri.com/

Contact Us:

Orbital Naukri

204-205, Aditviya Complex,

Above Passport Office,

Nizampura, Vadodara- 390002.

Phone: 7046656580. Landline: 0265- 2781256/ 57

Email: info@orbitalnaukri.com