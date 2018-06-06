6.2% CAGR Anticipated for Fragrances Market During 2017 to 2022

A recent report by Fact.MR projects the global fragrances market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The rise in living standards of population across developing economies has driven the consumption of cosmetic as well as aromatic personal care products, which in turn is expected to fuel adoption of fragrance products in these regions.

Altering demand patterns of consumers has led the global market for fragrances to attain significant momentum over the past few years. Majority of the consumers and manufacturers have been shifting their preferences towards natural fragrances, on the back of concerns related to synthetic fragrances’ toxic contents. These synthetic fragrances or perfumes are expected to have negative health effects on users and the environment. Even though natural fragrances are gaining tremendous popularity, their adoption rate is less as compared to synthetic ones owing to their higher costs. However, the demand for natural fragrances is expected to witness a rise on the back of their environment-friendly nature as well as health benefits, for example – they have no side effects on people with sensitive skin.

The number of customers focusing on creating their own signature scent has been surging, which in turn has fuelled the adoption of various fragrance products. A slew of artisan as well as niche brands have entered into the market, with introduction of completely new fragrance and aromatic products. These small industries are concentrating on leveraging perfume blogs, social media platforms, and online sales channels with an aim of gaining brand visibility. Fragrance product manufacturers are shifting their focus towards innovation of effervescent products, and launching new exotic scents. The aforementioned factors will drive market growth for fragrances over the forecast period.

Soaps & detergents will remain preferred among products, however their sales are anticipated to exhibit the lowest CAGR through 2022.Cosmetics & toiletries are estimated to be the second largest product type segment in the global fragrances market.Fine fragrances, and household products will register the fastest expansion in the market during the forecast period, with fine fragrances anticipated to account for a relatively larger revenues than the household products segment.On the basis of distribution channels, hypermarkets will continue to be dominant in the global market for fragrances, with sales estimated to exhibit fastest expansion through 2024.

In terms of revenues, hypermarkets are expected to hold the largest share of the market by 2022-end.Supermarkets will remain the second largest distribution channel in the market during the forecast period.Specialized cosmetic stores are expected to exhibit a sluggish expansion in sales of fragrances through 2022.Europe will remain the most lucrative region in the global market for fragrances, with sales anticipated to exceed US$ 20,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. In terms of sales, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will exhibit a comparatively faster growth than North America during the forecast period.Fragrances market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan will continue to exhibit the lowest CAGRs through 2022.

The report has profiled key manufacturers of fragrances which will remain active in the global market through 2022. Companies such as Avon Products, Inc., Clarins S.A., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Lion Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Chanel International B.V., Coty Inc., and Amway Corporation are expected to remain prominent in the competitive landscape of global fragrances market.

