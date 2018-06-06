North America Facial Treatment Market Trends, And Forecasts (2017–2022)

North America Facial Treatment market size was around USD 283.5 million in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 399.48 million by 2022. It captures 35% of the global market.

This market has experienced solid growth in the last decade owing to a number of factors like rising disposable income of urban consumers and the increasing proclivity of consumers to spend growing amounts on cosmetic treatments.

Robust economic growth in the emerging economies, resulting in high disposable income levels and lifestyle changes are the primary factors driving market growth. Cosmetically conscious youth and increased aging are the secondary factors driving market growth.

In spite of that, inadequately trained professionals and lack of on paper evidence of clinical effectiveness, are the primary restraints of the market.

The market is segmented by product type into laser based devices, IPL devices, RF devices, ultrasound devices, and LED devices. IPL devices are expected to command the market in the forecast period owing to their rising demand in over laser-based devices. This segment is anticipated to be valued at USD 234.7 million in 2017, capturing 29% of the market. Showcasing a robust 6.6% CAGR in the aforementioned forecast period, the IPL devices category is anticipated to rise to USD 323.7 million by the end of 2022.

By geography the market is segmented into US and Canada. North America leads the market and is expected to remain the market leader in the forecast period due to the widespread demand for facial treatment devices in developed countries like U.S. and Canada.

Key players in the market include Lutronic Corporation, Cutera Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept Canada Corporation, and Fotona d.d.

