Tributyl Citrate Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2024

Tributyl Citrate (TBC), also known as Butyl Citrate, Tri-n-butyl citrate, and Tributyl Ester, is a colorless, non-toxic, and oily liquid with a high boiling point and fruity flavor at room temperature. It is insoluble in water, but dissolves in acetic acid, acetone, castor oil, carbon tetrachloride, mineral oil, and methanol. Known to react with oxidizing reagents, TBC is produced through esterification of citric acid with 1-butanol and concentrated sulfuric acid acting as a catalyst.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tributyl-citrate-market.html

TBC is widely used in food wrapping films, soft toys for children, cosmetics, and as a plasticizer for polymers such as poly vinyl chloride (PVC) and its copolymers. It aids maintenance of color when processed with resins due to its excellent heat stability.

Products manufactured using TBC are able to withstand cold, mildew, and water. It is used for granulation of non-toxic PVC, besides being an authorized plasticizer in various industries including food contact, food packaging materials, food additives, pharmaceuticals, medicines, cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, and adhesives. It is also utilized in cigarette filters to retain moisture. TBC is a competent fragrance carrier, and thereby applied on a large scale in cosmetic products.

Salient properties of TBC include good compatibility, weather resistance, non-toxicity, limited volatility, and high plasticizing efficiency. It recently replaced phthalate ester, which is carcinogenic and is known to have adverse effects on human health, as a safer, and hence, preferred alternative. With increasing environmental awareness and improvements in regulations, the TBC market is expected to experience a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

TBC is extensively employed as a plasticizer and food additive in the global market. In Europe, it finds applications in packaging of food and medical products, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, children’s soft toys, and manufacturing of cosmetics.

With prominent economies such as China formulating rules and regulations concerning the limited usage of toxic plasticizers and incorporating TBC in multiple sectors, the market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to expand in the next few years.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to witness a comparatively sluggish rate of growth during the forecast period owing to the lack of TBC-related awareness in this region.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17648

Some of the key players operating in the global TBC market include Chemport India LLP, Vertellus Holdings LLC, and Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG.