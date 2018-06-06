Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Research Report 2018

V2X Market growing exponentially at steady Compound Annual Growth Rate by forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market growth is boosted by factors such as, growing demand for connectivity features in cars and the ability to carry out vehicle diagnostics. However, the coverage and range limitation of V2X coupled with its slow data transfer is a major restraint in the market. Poor security offered by Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology, also acts as a hindrance to the widespread implementation of V2X. In this research report Global V2X Market segmented on the basis of Type, Component Type, and regions with forecast to 2023.

V2X Market Key Players Analyzed In Report Are:

Continental (Germany), Qualcomm (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Delphi Automotive (U.K.). In 2016, these companies accounted for a share of the global market.

The use of V2X technology is rapidly increasing in the automotive industry. V2X offers automobile manufacturers with a cost-effective and versatile form of wireless connectivity. Automotive V2X enables features such as enhanced safety features, in-car real-time data and is now included as standard equipment on millions of new cars and commercial vehicles. The global V2X market has been segmented by Communication Type as V2C, V2D, V2G, V2P, V2V and V2I. By component type, the market has been segmented as Hardware and Software. By propulsion type, the market has been segmented as ICE and EV. By region, the market for V2X has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Increasing demand for real-time traffic data and development of connected vehicles, are expected to raise the demand of the market further. With government authorities formulating policies to encourage major automotive manufacturers to push for technological development, the market for V2X is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The V2X market is currently booming in the Asia Pacific region. Rapidly rising vehicle production in this region is one of the primary driving factors. Improving infrastructure in this region combined with improving living standards have positively impacted the automotive industry as a whole. Increasing incidence of vehicle electrification in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to impact the V2X market positively. Availability of cheap labor in Asia Pacific has also been a critical factor in the V2X market. Additionally rapidly growing automotive infrastructure in this region is expected to lay the groundwork for the rapid development of the automotive sector.

North America and Europe are the two other leading regions, mainly, due to the established automotive industry. The existence of major manufacturers in this region, is also a key driver for the V2X industry. Massive investment in research and development enables manufacturers in this region to develop new techniques and products to tap capitalizing on the future market trends. The automotive industry in the Middle East and South America is at a nascent stage. The market for V2X is expected to have steady growth during the forecast period. These regions are expected to be lucrative in the future with many automotive manufacturers pumping investments to capitalize on the sufficient demand in these regions.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global V2X market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The report for Global V2X Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

