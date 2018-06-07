Catalyst Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025

A research study titled, “Catalyst Market by type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Catalyst Market was worth USD 29.28 billion in the year of 2016 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 40.92 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.79% during the forecast period. Increased value of catalysts in industries such as oil & gas and chemicals in order to improve the rate of reaction and decrease the lead time is anticipated to influence the growth of the sector significantly in the coming years. A catalyst is useful as a supplementary element in a reaction between two chemicals which accelerates the process and causes less energy of activation. Catalysts are utilized in variety of applications that includes production of petrochemical, refining petroleum, combining of bulk chemicals, environment protecting reactions and polymer processing. Acquiring prominence of the catalytic reforming process in sectors such as oil and gas in order to provide enhanced benefits of light cut oils that include superior kerosene oil, high-speed diesel and gasoline is anticipated to boost the utilization of the product.

The Global Catalyst Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Catalyst Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2025:

Chemical compounds

Amines

Acids

Peroxides

Other Chemicals

Enzymes

Metals

Precious Metals

Base Metals

Zeolites

MFI

FAU

LTA

Other Zeolites

Organometallic Materials

Catalyst Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Environmental

Heavy-duty vehicles

Light-duty vehicles

Others Environmental

Polymer Catalysts

Reaction Initiator

Ziegler‐Natta

Single-site

Other Polymer Catalyst

Petroleum Refining

Alkylation Catalysts

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Catalytic Reforming

Hydroprocessing Catalysts

Other Petroleum Refining

Chemical synthesis

Polyolefins

Hydrogenation Catalysts

Catalytic Oxidation

Other Chemical Synthesis

Catalyst Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the Catalysts market are DuPoint, BASF, W.E Grace and Company, Johnson Matthey, Albemarle Corporation and Evonik Industries. A new production site was introduced by Johnson Matthey process technologies in Brazil in the year 2014 which will produce catalysts for the refining sector for captive hydrogen production.

