Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2017 to 2022

Fact.MR, in its latest research, anticipates the global kidney cancer diagnostics market to witness an impressive expansion at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Tremendous transformations have been witnessed over the recent past, in the management and diagnosis of renal cell carcinoma (RCC), or, kidney cancer. Numerous discoveries, trails, and studies have been taken in active surveillance, renal biopsy, as well as minimally-invasive thermal ablation, on the back of surging diagnosis rate of the small renal masses, observed usually among individuals with high morbidity risks, undergoing operative treatment. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the global market for kidney cancer diagnostics.

Older population are most commonly affected by kidney cancer. Diagnosis of old-aged patients makes kidney cancer diagnostics an intricate chapter in the medical books. MRI and CT scan are staple diagnosis procedures in the global market for kidney cancer diagnostics, however, patients are anticipating the emergence of advanced and more effective diagnosis tests. Moreover, this urge to upgrade the diagnostic approach for kidney cancer patients is also resonated by medical organizations as they continue to direct heavy investments in research & developments of new diagnostic procedures. Improvements in early diagnosis tests have translated huge profits for market players, and these companies are also partnering with medical research organizations to develop diagnostic methods that can concurrently lower the maturation pace of tumor between multiples stages of kidney cancer.

9 Estimations from Fact.MR’s Report on the Global Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market.Based on end-users, the hospital-associated labs will remain preferred in the market for kidney cancer diagnostics, and are expected to account for the largest revenues over the forecast period.Independent diagnostic laboratories are estimated to remain the second largest end-users in the global market for kidney cancer diagnostics.Cancer research institutes will register the fastest expansion in the market during the forecast period.Immunochemistry tests will remain sought-after in the market for kidney cancer diagnostics, and revenues from these tests will account for US$ 351.8 Mn by 2022-end.

Among test type, Immunochemistry test is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022, followed by the complete blood count test.Urine analysis is anticipated to remain the second most lucrative tests for diagnosis of kidney cancer across the globe.Revenues from blood chemistry tests related to kidney cancer diagnostics are expected to remain comparatively lower in the market over the forecast period.North America will continue to account for the largest revenues in the kidney cancer diagnostics market, followed by Europe.Market for kidney cancer diagnostics in Europe will register a relatively higher CAGR than in North America throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain the fastest growing market for kidney cancer diagnostics over the forecast period.The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for kidney cancer diagnostics, which include NeoGenomics Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc., Rosetta Genomics, Sysmex Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

