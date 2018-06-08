India Tobacco Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies

Description :

The implementation of the mandate on increasing the size of the pictorial health warning has added to the challenges faced by India’s tobacco manufacturers. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s mandate came into effect on 1 April 2016 and has been welcomed by NGOs as a way of increasing awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. In contrast, tobacco manufacturers are of the opinion that the new rules might lead to increases in the consumption of illicit tobacco products.

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Increase in the Size of the Pictorial Health Warning Add To Challenges for Tobacco Industry

Drastic Excise Duty Hikes To Harm Sales of Asian Style Chewing Tobacco and Beedis

Sub 64mm To Become Less Affordable

Gst Impact and New Norms Within A Raft of New Recommendations

Tobacco Sales Are Set To Decline Further Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Advertising and Sponsorship

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

‘reduced Harm’

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Legislation Appendix

Health Warnings

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2016-2021

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd in Tobacco (india)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 4 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Operational Indicators

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Itc Ltd in Tobacco (india)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 6 ITC Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 7 ITC Ltd: Operational Indicators

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 8 ITC Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Vst Industries Ltd in Tobacco (india)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 9 VST Industries Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 10 VST Industries Ltd: Operational Indicators

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 11 VST Industries Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Headlines

Trends

Taxation and Pricing

Duty Paid Packet Marks

Taxation Rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2013-2016

Cigarettes: Price Bands

Summary 12 Cigarette Price Band Definitions

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 13 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Competitive Landscape

Illicit Trade

New Product Developments

Summary 14 Cigarettes: New Product Launches

Distribution

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2011-2016

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2011-2016

Continued…….

