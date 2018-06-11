Automated External Defibrillators Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025

A research study titled, “Automated External Defibrillators Market by Product – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the automated external defibrillators market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Highlights:

The Global Automated External Defibrillators Market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable, lightweight electronic instrument that automatically diagnoses cardiac arrhythmia and delivers an electric shock to restore the heart’s normal rhythm. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population around the world. Moreover, technological advancements in medical devices have enabled development of advanced external defibrillators leading to favorable adoption of these devices. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 report, around 92.1 million adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or are suffering from the after effects of stroke in America. Moreover, every year, an estimated 790,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks. Such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will largely contribute to the growth of automated external defibrillators market over coming years.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC07179

Automated External Defibrillators Market Segmentation:

Automated External Defibrillators Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

Semi-automated External Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillators Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Hospitals

Pre hospitals

Alternative Care Market

Public Access Market

Other End Users

Automated External Defibrillators Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/automated-external-defibrillators-market

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading players in the automated external defibrillators market are, Defibtech, LLC. (acquired by Nihon Kohden Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiac Science Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation), Physio-Control, Inc. (acquired by Stryker Corporation), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Product ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Semi-automated External Defibrillators, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, By End User ($Million),

2016-2025

Table 5.Hospitals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Prehospitals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Alternative Care Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.Public Access Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Other End Users Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 10.Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

List of Figures:

Figure 1.Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Automated External Defibrillators Market, By End User, 2016 ($Million)

Figure 3.Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Region, 2016 ($Million)

Figure 4.Nihon Kohden Corporation: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Nihon Kohden Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.Nihon Kohden Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 8.Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Read Premium News from The PR Newswire of Cloud Gaming Market @ https://prn.to/2kUGfe2

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com