Consumer Lifestyles Market 2018 Philippines Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report – 2018

Description :
Despite stubbornly high levels of income inequality, the middle class is expanding, driving increased demand for a wide range of modern products and services. Both average disposable income and consumer expenditure have increased, particularly among younger, educated urban households. Younger consumers have also helped drive considerable growth of internet and mobile internet retailing. The increasing number of single-person and smaller households is boosting demand for compact household items.
Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in the Philippines report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content :
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017
Top Five Consumer Trends
Consumer Spending Remains Buoyant Amidst Economic Expansion
Expanding Middle Class Driving Increased Demand for Wide Range of Products and Services
Filipinos Leapfrog Fixed Broadband and Go Straight To Smartphone
Consumers Increasingly Choosing To Live in Smaller Households
Consumers Embrace Social Media
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)
Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2016-2030
Kids (3-7)
Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2016-2030
Tweens (8-12)
Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2016-2030
Teens (13-17)
Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2016-2030
Young Adults (19-29)
Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2016-2030
Middle Youth (30-44)
Chart 7 Middle Youth in Focus 2016-2030
Mid-lifers (45-64)
Chart 8 Mid-Lifers in Focus 2016-2030
Later-lifers (65-79)
Chart 9 Later-Lifers in Focus 2016-2030
Chart 10 Life Expectancy for Men and Women and Old-Age Dependency Ratio
Seniors (80+)
Chart 11 Seniors in Focus 2016-2030
House and Home
the Home Space
Chart 12 Households by Type of Dwelling; Number of Home Owners with and without a Mortgage 2016-2030
Chart 13 Households by Type 2016
Chart 14 Number of Households by Urban and Rural Location 2016-2030
Running Costs
Chart 15 Household Running Costs 2016-2030
Spending and Saving
Attitudes Towards Spending
Attitudes Towards Savings
Chart 16 Disposable Income and Savings 2011-2016
Shopping
Main Household Shop
Chart 17 Main Household Shop by Retailer Type: 2016
Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods
Shopping Online
Chart 18 Internet Retail Spending: 2016
Eating and Drinking
Eating Habits
Chart 19 Consumer Spending on Food by Type: 2016
Chart 20 Total Spending on Food and Spending on Food per Household: 2016
Drinking Habits
Chart 21 Consumer Spending on Drinks by Type: 2016
Chart 22 Total Consumer Spending and Spending on Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks: 2016
Grooming and Appearance
Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 23 Consumer Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care: 2016
Investing in Yourself: Male Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 24 Consumer Spending and Spending on Clothing Footwear and Personal Care: 2016
Style Icons and Celebrity Influences
Healthy and Ethical Living
Attitudes To Health and Wellbeing
Chart 25 Health of the Nation 2016 – 2030
Chart 26 Percentage of the Population Overweight or Obese
Ethical Living
Sport and Fitness
Leisure and Recreation
Leisure Time
Chart 27 Household Possession of Selected Home-Tech and Mobile Phones 2016; Percentage of Households with Internet Access
Chart 28 Consumer Expenditure and Spending on Leisure and Recreation 2016-2030
Vacations
Chart 29 Consumer Expenditure and Consume Expenditure on Package Holidays 2016 -2030
Opportunities for Celebrations and Gift-giving
Continued…….
