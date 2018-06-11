Surgical Equipment Market to reach a market size of $17.5 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Surgical Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Global Surgical Equipment Market size is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Equipment Retractors Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Surgical Equipment Dilators Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Surgical Equipment Graspers Market.
The Reusable Surgical Equipment market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Equipment Market by Category in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period. The Disposable Surgical Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGE of 6.8% during (2017-2023).
The Laparoscopy market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Equipment Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Cardiovascular Surgery market would attain market value of $1,489.8 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/surgical-equipment-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Surgical Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Ethicon, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., and Cook Medical Incorporated.
Global Surgical Equipment Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Surgical Sutures and Staples
Surgical Sutures
Surgical Staples
Electrosurgical Devices
Handheld Surgical equipment
Auxiliary Instruments
Clamps
Cannulas
Closure Devices
Retractors
Dilators
Graspers
Forceps and Spatulas
Cutter Instruments
Trocars
Lancets
Scissors
Others
By Category
Reusable Surgical Equipment
Disposable Surgical Equipment
By Application
Neurosurgery
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries
Wound Closure
Urology
Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Thoracic Surgery
Microvascular Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Orthopaedic Surgery
Laparoscopy
Other Application
By Geography
North America Surgical Equipment Market Size
US Surgical Equipment Market Size
Canada Surgical Equipment Market Size
Mexico Surgical Equipment Market Size
Rest of Global Surgical Equipment Market Size
Europe Surgical Equipment Market Size
Germany Surgical Equipment Market Size
UK Surgical Equipment Market Size
France Surgical Equipment Market Size
Russia Surgical Equipment Market Size
Spain Surgical Equipment Market Size
Italy Surgical Equipment Market Size
Rest of Europe Surgical Equipment Market Size
Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market
China Surgical Equipment Market
Japan Surgical Equipment Market
India Surgical Equipment Market
South Korea Surgical Equipment Market
Singapore Surgical Equipment Market
Malaysia Surgical Equipment Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market
LAMEA Surgical Equipment Market
Brazil Surgical Equipment Market
Argentina Surgical Equipment Market
UAE Surgical Equipment Market
Saudi Arabia Surgical Equipment Market
South Africa Surgical Equipment Market
Nigeria Surgical Equipment Market
Rest of LAMEA Surgical Equipment Market
Companies Profiled
Ethicon, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Braun Melsungen AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Smith & Nephew plc
Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic
Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
Cook Medical Incorporated
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Surgical Equipment Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Europe Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Leave a Reply