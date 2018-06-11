Surgical Equipment Market to reach a market size of $17.5 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Surgical Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Global Surgical Equipment Market size is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Equipment Retractors Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Surgical Equipment Dilators Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Surgical Equipment Graspers Market.

The Reusable Surgical Equipment market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Equipment Market by Category in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period. The Disposable Surgical Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGE of 6.8% during (2017-2023).

The Laparoscopy market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Equipment Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Cardiovascular Surgery market would attain market value of $1,489.8 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/surgical-equipment-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Surgical Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Ethicon, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., and Cook Medical Incorporated.

Global Surgical Equipment Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Sutures and Staples

Surgical Sutures

Surgical Staples

Electrosurgical Devices

Handheld Surgical equipment

Auxiliary Instruments

Clamps

Cannulas

Closure Devices

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Forceps and Spatulas

Cutter Instruments

Trocars

Lancets

Scissors

Others

By Category

Reusable Surgical Equipment

Disposable Surgical Equipment

By Application

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

Wound Closure

Urology

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Thoracic Surgery

Microvascular Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Other Application

By Geography

North America Surgical Equipment Market Size

US Surgical Equipment Market Size

Canada Surgical Equipment Market Size

Mexico Surgical Equipment Market Size

Rest of Global Surgical Equipment Market Size

Europe Surgical Equipment Market Size

Germany Surgical Equipment Market Size

UK Surgical Equipment Market Size

France Surgical Equipment Market Size

Russia Surgical Equipment Market Size

Spain Surgical Equipment Market Size

Italy Surgical Equipment Market Size

Rest of Europe Surgical Equipment Market Size

Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market

China Surgical Equipment Market

Japan Surgical Equipment Market

India Surgical Equipment Market

South Korea Surgical Equipment Market

Singapore Surgical Equipment Market

Malaysia Surgical Equipment Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market

LAMEA Surgical Equipment Market

Brazil Surgical Equipment Market

Argentina Surgical Equipment Market

UAE Surgical Equipment Market

Saudi Arabia Surgical Equipment Market

South Africa Surgical Equipment Market

Nigeria Surgical Equipment Market

Rest of LAMEA Surgical Equipment Market

Companies Profiled

Ethicon, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smith & Nephew plc

Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Cook Medical Incorporated

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Surgical Equipment Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)

Europe Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Surgical Equipment Market (2017-2023)