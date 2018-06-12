ClickOnCare completes another milestone as it celebrates its 5th year Anniversary today; offering Free Shipping on all your Orders.

ClickOnCare.com proudly completes its 5th year of service in the Healthcare and Wellness sector by delivering quality product and service to its customer, building a relationship worth to cherish. For the love and support by its customers, ClickOnCare reciprocates by “THE HEALTHY INDIA SALE WEEK” with Zero Shipping Charges and Free Cash on Delivery on all your orders across India from 9th June 2018 to 15th June 2018.

Starting from a one bedroom apartment and now with a team of more than 30 along with a well- structured business and infrastructure, ClickOnCare surely has grown a lot by expanding its delivery network even to Glaciers of Siachen. Akshat Malik, Founder & Managing Director of ClickOnCare on Friday shared his upcoming plans and said: “With its recently launched R&D Wing, the company will expand its categories into healthcare services and prescribed medications.”With a motive of providing an experience to their customers which they themselves want to experience,ClickOnCare now has become a household name.

