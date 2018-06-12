Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch: Clean, Round, Catchy

The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch is a piece that emits elegance and radiates class without making you spend through your nose. It’s stylish, wonderful and inspired by the classic times of yore, its flawlessness is sure to amaze! Simple on both technical and aesthetic grounds, the Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch is superior on the chic factor and delivers a totally unexpected aura at the price point. Undoubtedly, it makes for a perfect everyday watch.

The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch can be stated as a classic with a bold, no-frills design. The amount of attention given to its details is outstanding; they bring an easy elegance that expresses a sense of modernity, thanks to the flowing lines with Art Deco influences. They meld effortlessly with Armani’s design heritage based on modern styles, creating an ultimate expression of simplistic elegance.

The intricate design of the Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch gives it a luxurious appearance, so much as to make it one of the most desirable watches on the high streets of fashion. Meant for a versatile use, the Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch is a sleek and highly accessible piece embodying all the values that made Armani create its legendary imprint in the world of fashion. The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch exhibits the higher degrees of craftsmanship of the designers of the brand; it meets the stringent standards that shape the luxury watches without raising the bar on the price.

The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch qualifies as a perfect, every-day wear; credits go to its pale, champagne-colored leather strap fitted, perfectly round 43mm gun-metal finished stainless steel case. The brushed dial of similar color pairs with any kind of outfit but is best suited for elegant formal wear, the kind you wear for award ceremonies and the likes. The silver tone baton hour markers further enhance the view and makes for a better visibility.

Apart from showing the time, the Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch also shows the date through its porthole-resembling date window at 3. However, it will require to be adjusted manually for the even months and leap years.

All in all, the Emporio Armani Watches Mens are synonymous with quality, style and sleekness – clubbed together to bring forth a sophisticated and modern, timeless classic. Powered by a quartz movement with very low power consumption, it is going to run for years before you need a battery replacement.

Bottom line: There are times you really grow weary of wearing of complications and then you want something less imposing and less overwhelming. Enter the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz Men’s Watch! It’s a classic, whichever angle you measure it from!