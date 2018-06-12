Get Life-Saving Fire Protection Services with Certified Fire Protection

Certified Fire Protection, a Utah-based fire and security company, provides a broad range of products and services that keep its clients’ property safe from fire hazards. Property owners in Utah and other nearby states can find high-quality products and services for the best prices.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 6/12/2018] – The year 2016 saw over 1.3 million reported fires across the country that resulted in $10.6 billion worth of damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Out of all the different fires, structure fires topped the list, with 475,500 reported cases and $7.9 billion in damages.

Property owners should prioritize preparing their homes or buildings for potential fire hazards that may occur. While this is an investment that many businesses may not be ready to make, having top-quality fire protection services can prevent harm to lives and severe damage to expensive property. This is what Certified Fire Protection, a fire and security company in Utah, seeks to avoid with its fire protection services.

Fire Protection Services

Certified Fire Protection’s team of experienced and licensed technicians are fully qualified in several states to provide fire safety measures set by the NFPA. Some of their services are:

• Fire Sprinklers and Alarm Installation, Repair, Maintenance, and Inspections

• Fire Doors

• Suppression Systems

• Consulting and Design

• Fire Extinguishers Installation and Inspections

• Emergency Exit Lights Inspections

• Backflow Prevention Inspections

• Kitchen Hoods & Paint Booth Installation and Inspections

• Monitoring via UL Listed Central Station

• FM-200 and Novec 1230 Clean Agent

“Innovative Technology at Fair Prices”

The company prides itself on providing the latest fire prevention solutions at fair prices. Certified Fire Protection has collaborated with the biggest and most trusted brands in the industry to provide high-quality products and services at unbeatable prices.

About Certified Fire Protection

Certified Fire Protection is a Utah-based fire and security company licensed to provide service in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Wyoming. The company started in 2002 and, ever since, has been dedicated to providing high-quality products and services at reasonable prices.

Certified Fire Protection is at the leading edge in design and implementation of security systems by providing the best products in the industry. It is associated with many organizations that share the company’s commitment to fire safety and security.

For fire safety requirements, request a consultation with http://certfire.com today.