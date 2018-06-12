Sexual Health Clinic Ealing-Medic Plus Clinic

At our Sexual Health Clinic In Ealing(https://medicplusclinic.co.uk/sexual-health-tests-prices/full-std-screen/) We offer a number of individual Sexual Health Screening Tests including:

HIV Test

Hepatitis Tests (Hepatitis B & Hepatitis C)

Syphilis Test

Chlamydia Test

Gonorrhoea Test

Herpes Test

HPV Test

Bacterial Infections

At our Medic Plus Clinic, Confidential advice and information about contraception, sexually transmitted infections, Pregnancy Test and other support services are available at our clinic

Discreet, comprehensive sexual health screening and testing can be arranged. Sexual health is vital – it’s important to get fast treatment – and at our clinic locations, medication can be dispensed on site. So if you are ever concerned about your sexual health and want some peace of mind, don’t hesitate to come in for an appointment.

Unless treatment is needed, there is no need to come in twice. Some results are available within 4 hours or the very same day and can be explained in full by a Specialist over the phone.