Weather-Resistant Boxes Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global Weather-Resistant Boxes Market: Introduction

The inclination towards weather-resistant boxes is increasing due to the increased awareness among the consumers about the negative effect of subpar packaging. Products worth millions of dollars are spilled, damaged or rendered useless due to below par packaging every year. Rough weather conditions like harsh rains, extreme heat and moisture filled environments cause the packaged boxes to wither and expose their contents to environmental containments during transit.

Due to such problems during shipping, weather-resistant boxes have picked up traction. One of the features of weather-resistant boxes that differentiates them from conventional boxes is that they remain sturdy even in high humidity and wet conditions. Another feature of weather resistant boxes which sets them apart from traditional boxes is that they have a specialized weather-resistant adhesive which ensure that such boxes are not damaged by rough weather conditions. While these boxes have found a large user base in military, they are also fit to cater to other end-users too.

In addition to that, weather-resistant boxes are extremely lightweight which makes them very easy to handle. In case of perishables, such boxes can also be modified to include small holes to ensure ample ventilation. Furthermore, such boxes can also have printed letters or characters on their sides which help with the identification of the contents in the boxes. Moreover, these boxes can be delivered flat to the customers who can assemble them in a little time.

A lot of R&D is being done in the process and material of these boxes is expected to increase their crush strength in the near future. Different makers of such weather-resistant boxes offer them in a wide range of sizes and for different applications. The developments in the market are expected to entice the sale of such boxes and offer a positive outlook for the market in the years to come.

Global Weather-Resistant Boxes market: Dynamics

The global weather-resistant boxes market is expected to be driven by the increasing population and trade worldwide. The growth in world-wide shipping is expected to be one of the major drivers of growth. The growing innovation relating to material and process is also anticipated to propel the market in the next ten years, and beyond. Moreover, the presence of strong and developed logistics channels is further projected to to emerge as a major driver for the global weather-resistant boxes market.

Despite the optimistic outlook for growth, there are many factors, which might restrain the growth of the global weather-resistant boxes market during the forecast period. Growing uncertainty and political volatility in some of the countries which provide raw materials for weather-resistant boxes is expected to be a major restraint of the market. Furthermore, these boxes are not very suitable to endure high stress environment, thus making them impractical for fragile objects. Under extreme pressure on stacking, these boxes may show signs of deforming.

The North America region is expected to retain the leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large sea trade exchanges in the region. The Western Europe region is also expected to follow North America in terms of market size. The region is anticipated to be driven by large sized shipping industry. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at a rapid pace owing to the development of manufacturing sites in China and India. Other regions are expected to hold a fragment of the market share.

Global Weather-Resistant Boxes market: Key Market Participants

The major players in the weather-resistant boxes market are Larsen Packaging Products, Inc., Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc., Florida A&M Tape & Packaging, Inc., among others.