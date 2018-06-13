Global Demand for Portable Printer Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2017 – 2027

Portable Printer Market: Introduction

Expanding number of mobile workforce is the key factor contributes the growth of global Portable Printer Market. Portable printer utilizes wireless network connection, ranging from small handheld models to larger, cart-mounted printers. Portable printers available with different forms and features, allowing them to perform in a diverse range of environments. Portable printers are easy to use, lightweight, and durable, and offer rich print quality, supports variety of media similar to stationary printers. Portable can be connected to local area network (LAN) through 802.11b/g wireless interface, and these printers are equipped to receive commands from the smart phone/laptops/ tablet through both cabled and wireless connection. Portable printers are used to print special printing applications such as printing barcode/ RFID labels, tags, tickets and receipts, which require fine-tuning of features like the printer’s print speed and darkness setting that common office printers do not offer.

Portable Printer Market: Market Dynamics

Portable printers helps organizations with huge volume of workforce to improve, billing, distribution and customer service operations quickly and more efficiently during peak times, helping enterprises gain a competitive advantage. . Increasing number of workforce along with enterprises are continuously focusing improve their on-sight business process in order save time by optimizing the billing process is the key factor contributing the growth of global Portable Printer Market. Additionally, organizations across various industries are changing their business strategy to enhance customer experience in order to streamline documentation by issuing pick-up notices, delivery receipts and other documentation at the point of delivery, which is accelerating the growth of global growth of global Portable Printer Market. In terms of technology continuous advancement in battery technology and expanding wireless technology are fueling the growth of global Portable Printer Market. However, growing preference for paperless billing and notifications solutions and rising customer preference for viewing bills and respites in their mobile devices is identified as restraint likely to deter the progression of global Portable Printer Market.

Portable Printer Market: Market Segmentation

The global Portable Printer Market is segmented on the basis of printing technology, connecting technology, end –user industry and region

On the basis of printing technology, the global Portable Printer Market can be segmented into

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Others

On the basis of connecting technology, the global Portable Printer Market can be segmented into

Bluetooth

Other Wireless Network Technology

On the basis of end –user industry, the global Portable Printer Market can be segmented into

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitals & Healthcare

Law Enforcement

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Portable Printer Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Portable Printer Market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to contribute significant market share, due to continuous focus on enhancing customer experience and mobile workforce productivity. Asia pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Portable Printer Market, due to expanding number of mobile workforce and growing focus on simplifying simplify receipt and order management.

Portable Printer Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Portable Printer Market includes, ZIH Corp, Canon, Seiko Instruments GmbH, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Brother UK Ltd, HP Development Company, L.P., Epson, PrinterOn Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Polaroid.

