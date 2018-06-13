Maryland In-Home Care Agency Releases The Benefits Of A Caregiver Blog

Rockville, Maryland (webnewswire) June 13, 2018 – Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in-home care agency, recently published a blog that explains the benefits of seeking assistance from an in-home caregiver for elderly people and describes the daily routines of these caregivers. An in-home care agency provides caregivers who visit elderly people in their homes to assist them with basic, everyday tasks, including eating, bathing, personal hygiene, dressing, walking, using the restroom, and more. In addition to assisting the elderly with basic activities, such as eating, dressing, and bathing, Comfort Home Care’s caregivers also provide meal preparation, medication reminders, light cleaning, laundry, exercise, and transportation.

Families who are unable to take time off from work or live far away may struggle to care for elderly family members themselves. While placing the family member in a nursing home may be an option for some families in this situation, many are concerned about the quality of care that nursing homes provide and would prefer to allow their family member to remain in the comfort of their own home. Medical needs may prevent the family member from leaving the house, or they may simply prefer to disturb their routines as little as possible. In-home care can be an effective solution.

During a typical day of in-home care, the caregiver will arrive at an elderly person’s home and help them get out of bed, bathe, dress, and use the restroom. The caregiver will then prepare meals for the day and assist the person with eating, if necessary. Over the course of the day, the caregiver and their client will engage in light exercise, such as a walk around the block or therapeutic, in-home exercises. Aides also provide a friendly social environment each day, engaging in conversation and forming a meaningful connection that can benefit an elderly person’s mental health.

Comfort Home Care employs state-licensed certified nursing assistants and geriatric nursing assistants who are highly skilled and genuinely care about providing the elderly with safe, compassionate care. The agency’s care plans are individualized for each client, and registered nurses conduct periodic visits to ensure that this plan is being implemented.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting for your elderly family member, call Comfort Home Care directly at 301-984-7681 or visit https://www.choosecomforthome.com/. Comfort Home Care is headquartered at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201 Rockville, MD 20852 and serves clients in Montgomery County, Howard County, Prince George’s County, and D.C

