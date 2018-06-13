Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Regulatory Landscape and Operational Strategies 2025

Thermoplastic polyester elastomer is consists of hard and soft segments. Hard segments include crystalline polybutylene terephthalate, while soft segments include amorphous polyethers. Thermoplastic polyester elastomers have flexibility of rubber, strength of plastic, and processibility of thermoplastics. They can be easily processed by convectional thermoplastic processes such as injection molding, calendaring, rotational molding, extrusion, and melt casting. Thermoplastic elastomer is used to manufacture parts of electrical devices, automobiles etc. that requires high temperature.

It has strong resistance against tearing, flex cut growth, creep, and abrasion. The unique chemical properties provide strength and stiffness in applications such as automotive and electronic. Additionally, chemical properties make these elastomers are highly resistant to hydrocarbons and other fluids.

Thermoplastic polyester elastomer manufacturers have developed several innovative solutions such as substitution of thermosets and other conventional heavy materials such as wood and other metals. This is expected to drive the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market. Due to few manufacturers and low consumer awareness thermoplastic polyester elastomer market has remained relatively niche, however, these elastomers are rapidly gaining attention due to their exceptional properties such as good dimensional stability and high stiffness. Additionally, this market is also facing competition from other elastomers and has numerous restructuring and divestments activities from suppliers.

Based on application, the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market can be segregated into automotive, industrial, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, medical, and others. The usage of thermoplastic polyester elastomer in electronic and electrical applications has increased exponentially, as a result of high utilization of electrical devices such as electric motors housings for seating & windows, passenger airbags, and safety belt tensioners.

Thermoplastic polyester elastomer is also used in automotive application such as connectors, plugs, and housing components. Thermoplastics polyester elastomers has excellent electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties with high dimensional stability & chemical resistance, among other advantageous characteristics. Significant rise in end-use industries such as automotive, construction, industrial manufacturing, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others in emerging economies is a major factor driving the demand for thermoplastic polyester elastomer.

