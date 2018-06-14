Acetic Anhydride Market by Product Size and Segment Forecast to 2019

Acetic anhydride is manufactured by carbonylation of acetate. It is also manufactured by reaction of ketene with acetic acid. Acetic anhydride is also manufactured via recovered acetic acid from processes related to cellulose acetate. Acetic anhydride is colorless and has a pungent odor similar to acetic acid. Acetic anhydride is majorly consumed in cellulose acetates.

Cellulose acetate derivatives include cellulose acetate propionate (CAP), cellulose di-acetate and cellulose tri-acetate, acetaminophen, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB). Cellulose acetate flakes are used in producing cigarette filters, plastics and filament yarns. Acetic anhydride finds applications in various applications such as agrochemicals, aromatics, beverages and pharmaceutical among others.

The market for acetic anhydride is mainly driven by huge demand from cigarette tow market. Cellulose acetate is mainly consumed in cigarettes. Acetic anhydride is also used in fragrances & flavors, dyes and textile industry. Acetate cellulose in mainly used in acetate textile fibers thus driving the demand for acetic anhydride. In addition, acetic anhydride can be used in pharmaceuticals, artificial sweeteners, resins, polymers, coatings, modified starches and pesticides market. Acetic anhydride can be used to manufacture tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) which can be used as a bleach activator in laundry detergents market. In addition, acetic anhydride is also used in manufacturing polytetramethylene ether glycol which is used in manufacturing of spandex. However, declining usage of acetic anhydride in cellulose acetate for domestic consumption coupled with environmental regulations can have major impact on the market.

In terms of demand, North America is the leading region owing to huge demand from cellulose acetate market coupled with huge demand from pharmaceutical industry. However, the market for acetic anhydride is declining in North America region due to strict environmental regulations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for acetic anhydride due to increasing demand from various end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, textiles, and polymers among others. The demand for acetic anhydride is huge from countries such as Japan, China and India. China and Japan were the leading consumers of acetic anhydride in Asia Pacific region. Numerous global manufacturers have started manufacturing cellulose acetate and acetic anhydride due to lower manufacturing and labor costs in China.

