Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by product (blood glucose monitors, glucose monitoring strips and lancets), Blood glucose monitors can be further segmented(single point blood glucose meters and others), by application (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and home settings) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are ARKRAY, Inc., Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. and Terumo Medical Corporation. According to report the global blood glucose monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Glucose is a sugar that body uses as a source of energy. Body regulates the amount of glucose in the blood, unless a person is affected with diabetes. Blood glucose monitoring devices is a test system used to measure the amount of sugar in your blood. This devices can be used at home or in healthcare centers. This is a quantitive test that helps to find out the amount of glucose present in the blood sample of the user. Blood glucose monitoring devices are used by diabetic people to monitor its blood glucose level .The result obtained after taking test helps to identify if a person have dangerously high or level of glucose and also helps to determine daily adjustment in treatment.

Global rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes is one of the key factor for driving the blood glucose monitoring devices market. Continuous blood glucose monitoring helps get a complete picture of the glucose levels by continuous monitoring of glucose level that can lead to better treatment decision and better glucose control. Furthermore, increase adoption of continuous glucose monitoring system is likely to augment the blood glucose monitoring devices market. However, inadequate reimbursement and high cost associated with the application of CGM systems and product recalls are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market. In addition rapid growth in geriatric population and continuous advancement in blood glucose monitoring devices.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. U.S drives the North America blood glucose monitoring devices market on account of increased expenditure on healthcare, rising adoption of new innovative blood glucose monitoring devices. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to number of factors such as presence of large patient pool, increasing population access to healthcare services and rising awareness about the point of care testing.

Segment Covered

The report on global blood glucose monitoring devices market covers segments such as, product, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product the global blood glucose monitoring devices market is categorized into blood glucose monitors, glucose monitoring strips and lancets. Blood glucose monitors can be further segmented into single point blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring systems. Continuous glucose monitoring systems can be sub segmented into sensors, transmitters & receivers and External Monitor. On the basis of application the global blood glucose monitoring devices market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and home settings. On the basis of distribution channel the global blood glucose monitoring devices market is categorized into retail stores and online website.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of XX% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global blood glucose monitoring devices market such as, Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. and Terumo Medical Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global blood glucose monitoring devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of blood glucose monitoring devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the blood glucose monitoring devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the blood glucose monitoring devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.