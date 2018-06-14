Chiropractor Proves Pi is Finite

For more than 2,000 years mathematicians and scientists have been working with pi to explore its limits and to use it in practical situations. They have determined it is an irrational, infinite number, and they have calculated it to trillions of digits. But on May 15, 2018, Dr. John G. Rose published an essay which proves pi is a finite number.

Las Vegas, NV-AZ – Dr. Rose uses iSpace and tSpace, or the imagination versus reality, to solve the question as to whether pi is infinite or finite. In the confines of these concepts, he demonstrates how Zeno’s motion paradoxes shows that infinity cannot exist between two points in three dimensional reality. He relates how today’s notion of an infinite pi resides only in the imagination and cannot be transferred to reality.

Dr. Rose states that over the last couple thousand years mathematicians have been using a circle with an infinite number of points to calculate pi, and of course, this produces an infinite pi. Perhaps you have heard a circle represents infinity. But in reality, this is not true. In all real situations a circle has a finite measurement.

If you want more specifics, you can read the essay at johnnorthern.com.

