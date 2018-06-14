Discover the Latest Innovation in Multi-Channel Communications with the Sourcing Group

New York, NY-based The Sourcing Group has just announced a new innovation in multi-channel communications. The company’s MultiSource OmniChannel solution is designed to engage customers across marketing channels for precision targeting.
