Down Comforter Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2025

Down comforter is a type of bedding fabric which is filled with down feathers. The down of birds is thelayer of fine feathers found under their protective outer feathers. It is the soft inner plumage found on the abdomen of ducks and geese. Down comforter has special insulating propertieswhich make it warmer than a blanket or a comforter packed with synthetic fiber or feathers, while maintaining the feel of softness and lightness.

It is made of down plume that captures the air between the human body and outside, therebymaintaining the ideal temperature which is neither too hot nor too cold. The quality of a down comforter can be determined by the loft or the fill power. Fill power means the amount of down per ounce. The more the fill power, the softer the fluff and the higher theability of insulation.Down comforters with a fill power of 600 are usually recommended for use as they areof superior quality and exceptionally warm.

The thread count in a comforter indicates the quantity of yarns within an inch of the fabric. Finer yarns mean higher count of threads, as they are softer and more comfortable than larger yarns. A higher count of down ensures the fill remains intact inside the comforter anddoes not leak through the large gaps between the yarns.The length of adown comforter often exceeds the size of a bed. Down comforters are typicallyavailable in full, twin,queen, eastern king,and California king sizes.

The exceptional peculiarities of down comforters such as their lightweight, comfort, and durability are expected to drive the down comforter market. Because down comforter is so lightweight, it is one of the most comfortableand wanted fills for a blanket. In several countries, especially in the U.S., a down comforter is generally the first choice of people to get through the ice-cold long winters. Many people prefer a down comforter not only for its warmth but also for its toughness.A down comforter usually lasts for about ten years with nominal maintenance owing to its durability.

Availability of low-quality down comforters in the market is anticipated to hamper the business of down comforters. Low-quality down comforters can port debris, dust particles, or other materials, thereby causingallergic reactions to sensitive people. However, several companies are manufacturing high-quality down comforters that are cleaned extensively as per theprescribedstandards in order to ensure they are hypoallergenic, thereby reducing the possibility of causing infections to the user.

The down comforter market can be segmented on the basis of size, fill power, feather type, and region. On the basis of size, the down comforter market can be divided into twin, full, queen, king (also referred as eastern king), and California king. By fill power, the down comforter market can be classified into 250-350 FP, 350-450 FP, 450-600 FP, 600-750 FP, 750 FP, and so on.

Geographically, the down comforter market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead the market. This can be ascribed to the presence of prominent players in these regions and the stringent industry standards laid down upon the manufacturing of down comforters in order to make them hypoallergenic and safe for use.