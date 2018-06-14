Future Electronics Wins 2017 Panasonic’s Distributor of the Year Award for Fourth Straight Year

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has won the Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2017 from Panasonic.

This is an unprecedented fourth consecutive win for Future, and no other supplier has won the award more than two years in a row. The award was announced at the EDS Summit held at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

“Our journey together has been a true unified partnership driving towards the same goals, and it’s a privilege to be partnered with such an excellent supplier,” said Lucy Diodati, Supplier Development Manager at Future Electronics. “We’re really a team! We’re very grateful to Panasonic for this honor, and we look forward to continued growth together.”

The Distributor of the Year award is chosen according to key measures of performance, including revenue growth, marketing activity, ease of doing business, inventory, and field and product engagement.

“In a year of excellent growth, Future led the pack” said Jack Schufreider, Group Sales Manager, Channel Sales for Panasonic. “Future provides Panasonic’s customers not only with an extensive inventory, but outstanding technical support for both legacy and new Panasonic products. Their teams, both in the field and in Montreal, have been incredibly supportive of Panasonic and our customers.”

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###