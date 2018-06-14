Hearing Aids Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2025

A research study titled, “Hearing Aids Market by product and technology – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Hearing Aids Market is projected to reach around $6 billion by 2025. Rise in the number of cases of deafness due to increasing levels of noise pollution along with ear infections, birth complications and genetic disorders are the key drivers for the hearing aids market. As per the study conducted by WHO in 2012, 360 million people worldwide are suffering from hearing loss, out of which 32 million are children. Over 35 million adults and children in the U.S. suffer from some level of hearing impairment as per the FDA estimates. Rise in geriatric population around the world contributes to the growth of this market. Additionally, demand for advanced as well as miniature hearing devices will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of digital signal processors has also contributed largely to the growth of hearing aids market.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC059

Hearing Aids Market Segmentation:

Hearing Aids Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

In-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

The Hearing Aids Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2016-2025:

Analog Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europ

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Some of the players operating in hearing aids market are Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holdings A/S, ReSound, Benson Hearing, MED-EL, Micro Tech Systems, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Medtronic, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and Widex A/S.

Regional Outlook:

In 2016, Europe held the major share of the global hearing aids market, due to increasing prevalence of hearing disorders in the region along with rise in geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, due to developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness among the patients.

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/hearing-aids-market

List of Tables:

Table 1.Global Hearing Aids Market, By Product ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.In-The-Ear Hearing Aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016

2025

Table 5.Canal Hearing Aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Global Hearing Aids Market, By Technology ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Analog Hearing Aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.Digital Hearing Aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Hearing Aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

List of Figures:

Figure 1.Global Hearing Aids Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Hearing Aids Market, By Technology, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Hearing Aids Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.Sonova Holding AG: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Sonova Holding AG: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.Sonova Holding AG: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.William Demant Holdings A/S: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 8.William Demant Holdings A/S: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com