Self-Healing Grid Market Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, Size, Industry New Tech Developments & Regional Outlook from 2018 To 2023

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:-

The increasing government investments in smart energy infrastructure such as smart girds and a growing need to modernize the outdated power distribution systems, are creating a lucrative market for self-healing grids. Moreover, the increasing need to protect electrical utilities from cyber-attacks due to deployment of smart grids, is expected to boost the market further.

New energy has developed profoundly and will continue to develop rapidly. Though new energy has the advantages of less pollution and large reservation. It also has the disadvantages of low energy density, wide distribution intermittent supply and high cost. The self-healing of smart grid gives a solution to these problems, which will update the control and protection system of power grid. In China, self-healing focuses on automation, real-time monitoring and self-adjustment. In America and Europe, self-healing emphasizes on fast simulation decision, co-ordination/self-adaptive control. The future development of self-healing technologies will depend on advanced control, big data and artificial intelligence.

INDUSTRY TOP KEY PLAYER:-

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

S & C Electric Company

Sentient Energy, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Schneider Electric SE

Landis+Gyr AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GLOBAL SELF-HEALING GRID MARKET SEGMENTATION:-

Global self-healing grid market has been segmented based on application, component, end-user and region. Based on applications the market is segmented as transmission lines and distribution lines. Among these, transmission lines, is projected to dominate the self-healing grid market through 2023. The high dependency on transmission lines across the world for proper current transmission is expected to boost this segment modification through self-healing systems. Based on components, the market is segmented into hardware, and software & services. Hardware dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing component segment

GLOBAL SELF-HEALING GRID MARKET 2018-2023

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global self-healing grid market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the self-healing grid market by its application, by component, by utility type and by region.

By Application

Transmission Lines

Distribution Lines

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By End-user

Public Utility

Private Utility

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

Transmission lines by application, hardware by component and public utility by End-user are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Global self-healing grid market has been segmented based on applications, components, End-users and regions. Based on applications, the market is segmented into transmission lines and distribution lines. Among these, transmission lines segment, is projected to dominate the self-healing grid market through 2023. The high dependency on transmission lines across the world for proper current transmission, is expected to boost this segment modification through self-healing systems. Based on the components, the market is segmented into hardware, and software & services. Hardware dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing component segment. The sensors in the hardware segment provide the data related to various utility assets, based on various parameters, such as, voltage, current, heat, temperature, and frequency. This data provided by sensors are used by equipment /component management system to provide actionable information, which is used to form a predictive maintenance schedule, depending on the health of the gird. Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented as public utility, and private utility