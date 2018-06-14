Smart Electricity Meter Market to reach a market size of $44.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Smart Electricity Meter Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Electricity Meter Market size is expected to reach $44.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Smart Electricity Meter Residential Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Smart Electricity Meter Commercial Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Smart Electricity Meter Industrial Market.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/smart-electricity-meter-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart Electricity Meter Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Anixter Inc., Belden Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable, Legrand S.A., Nexans S.A., Schneider Electric SE, and The Siemon Company.

Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Size Segmentation

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America Smart Electricity Meter Market Size

US Smart Electricity Meter Market Size

Canada Smart Electricity Meter Market Size

Mexico Smart Electricity Meter Market Size

Rest of Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Size

Europe Smart Electricity Meter Market

Germany Smart Electricity Meter Market

UK Smart Electricity Meter Market

France Smart Electricity Meter Market

Russia Smart Electricity Meter Market

Spain Smart Electricity Meter Market

Italy Smart Electricity Meter Market

Rest of Europe Smart Electricity Meter Market

Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Market

China Smart Electricity Meter Market

Japan Smart Electricity Meter Market

India Smart Electricity Meter Market

South Korea Smart Electricity Meter Market

Singapore Smart Electricity Meter Market

Malaysia Smart Electricity Meter Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Market

LAMEA Smart Electricity Meter Market

Brazil Smart Electricity Meter Market

Argentina Smart Electricity Meter Market

UAE Smart Electricity Meter Market

Saudi Arabia Smart Electricity Meter Market

South Africa Smart Electricity Meter Market

Nigeria Smart Electricity Meter Market

Rest of LAMEA Smart Electricity Meter Market

Companies Profiled

Anixter Inc.

Belden Inc.

Commscope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable

Legrand S.A.

Nexans S.A.

Schneider Electric SE

The Siemon Company

