Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2023

According to report the global aircraft ground support equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Airports around the world are looking towards expansion measures with improvised infrastructure services

Ground support equipment is the equipment found on the airport usually on the ramp and the servicing areas. However,most ground services are not directly related to the actual flying of the aircraft and instead involve other service tasks.Equipment such as conveyors, cabin service vehicles, boarding stairs, lavatory service vehicles, and passenger buses serve as the purpose for handling thepassenger. Upsurge in terminal expansion and technological advancements in order to reduce the delays at the airport operations are the factors augmenting the growth of the ground support equipment market. Moreover, airport authorities and representatives across the globe are working on reducing the greenhouse emissions from ground maintenance, which is expected to fuel the growth of the ground support equipment market over the forecast period. However, need of huge initial investments in the maintenance is the hindrancecaused to the aircraft ground support equipment market. On the other hand, quality issues and storage of these systems is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Emerging use of wireless technology and high service standards are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the ground support equipment market. Owing to the increase in air control traffic and rise in airport development projects the market has been growing at a significant rate providing huge opportunities over the upcoming years. The key players profiled includeAERO Specialties, Inc., Aviapartnerand TUG Technologies Corporation.In order to enhance its technological infrastructure and to make optimum decisions for investmentsSwiss port entered a strategic alliance with TCS.In addition, cargo dominated the aircraft support equipment market and is expected to continue its dominance over the upcoming years.

North America is set to continue its dominance in the aircraft ground handling system market during the forecast period

Among the geographies, North America is witnessing the largest market share followed by Europe. Due to increase in the investment by several developing countries Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to grow at the healthy rate. Increasing focus of airport authorities towards enhancements in efficiency of operations for satisfying demands of rising passenger traffic is expected to support the industry growth in the North American regions

Segments Covered

The report on global aircraft ground support equipment market covers segments such as equipment, application, and power. The equipment segments include passenger services, cargo loading, and aircraft service. On the basis of application the global aircraft ground support equipment market is categorized into commercial, and defense. Furthermore, on the basis of power the aircraft ground support equipment market is segmented as electric, non – electric, and hybrid.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global aircraft ground support equipment market such as, Alberth Aviation Ltd., Cavotec SA, Clyde Machines Inc., Textron, Inc., HYDRO Systems KG, JBT Corporation, ALVEST Group, Air T, Inc., Charlatte Of America Inc., and SchopfMaschinenbau GmbH.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global aircraft ground support equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aircraft ground support equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the aircraft ground support equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the aircraft ground support equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.