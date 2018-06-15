Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Highlights:

The global application specific integrated circuit market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for application specific integrated circuit among enterprises among electronics goods is boosting the market.

The global application specific integrated circuit market, by geography, is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the application specific integrated circuit market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the application specific integrated circuit market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.) and ON Semiconductor (U.S.).The adoption of advanced technology and high rate of adoption of application specific integrated circuit among enterprises.

In the global application specific integrated circuit market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR. The region is witnessing a growing e-commerce sector associated with advanced technology implementation in manufacturing and consumer electronics sector. The increase in sales of electronics goods is expected to be the other key drivers of application specific integrated circuit market.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global application specific integrated circuit market: Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V (The Netherlands), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation:

The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market is segmented by product type and application. The product type segment is bifurcated into Full Custom Design ASIC, Semi-custom Design ASIC, and Programmable ASIC. The semi-custom design ASIC is further sub-segmented into standard cell- based ASIC, and gate array based ASIC. The application segment consists of IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. By product type segment, Standard cell based ASIC accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is projected to retain its dominance in the coming years.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Regional Analysis:

The global application specific integrated circuit market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific market accounts for the largest share in the global application specific integrated circuit market. The aspects such as the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting application specific integrated circuit market in the region. Other factors such as advanced technology implementation in manufacturing consumer electronics products and increase in sales of consumer electronics goods are expected to be the other key drivers of application specific integrated circuit market.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufactures

Hardware manufacturers

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Table 1 Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Figure 1 Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market

