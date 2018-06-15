Global 4D Printing Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of 4D Printing Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the 4D Printing Market by material (programmable carbon fiber, programmable textiles, programmable bio material and programmable wood), end use (healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, and clothing) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. 4D Printing Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the 4D Printing Market. According to the report the Global 4D Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global 4D printing market covers segments such as material and end use. The material segments include programmable carbon fiber, programmable textiles, programmable bio material and programmable wood. On the basis of end use the global 4d printing market is categorized into healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, and clothing.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Global 4D Printing Market such as, Autodesk Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Heineken NV , Materialise NV, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dassault Systemes, ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES), 3D Systems Corporation, and .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global 4D printing market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 4D printing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the 4D printing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 4D printing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

