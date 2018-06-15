Insulation Market Is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR 7.06% by 2022

A research study titled, “Insulation Market By product type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Insulation Market was valued around USD 40.06 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach roughly USD 74.75 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.06% during the forecast years, owing to rising consumer awareness about energy conservation. The encouraging regulatory circumstances in the majority parts of the globe, like novel building codes in the EU which necessitate amplified insulation utilization to trim down energy consumption and it is also anticipated to influence demand growth positively. Rising infrastructure expenditure in developing markets of Asia Pacific region such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, etc. is also anticipated to encourage growth over the next few years. Unstable prices of major raw materials are projected to pose a major challenge for market players. Raw materials like styrene that are utilized to produce plastic foams are experiencing volatility because of uncertain prices of crude oil. Such problems are projected to challenge major industry players concerning production costs and profitability.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM09232

The global insulation market is segmented as follows:

Insulation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2014-2022:

Fiberglass

Plastic Foam

Mineral Wool

Other Product Types

Insulation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2022:

Residential Construction

Industrial, HVAC, and OEM

Nonresidential Construction

Insulation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million):

North America

Canada

U.S

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Know more about Report:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/insulation-market

Competitive Outlook:

The global insulation industry is distinguished by the existence of international conglomerates. Manufacturing of these materials is extremely capital-centric and thus, the hurdles to access are high.The market is dominated by 4 key companies by means of a very little difference in their product presentation. Due to infrastructure expansion in developing regions, key players are concentrating on attaining a first mover benefit in this profitable industry. Competition in the market is greatly impacted by ecological regulations. Major players working in the market include Huntsman Corporation, Rockwool, Knauf, Johns Manville Corporation, and Saint-Gobain S.A.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific regional insulation market directed the global market and reported for around 40% of overall revenue in 2015 globally. The local market is distinguished by elevated insulation requirement in commercial and residential buildings. Eminent industrialization rates together with amplified construction expenditure in developing countries like India and China along with Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia have impelled the need for improved infrastructure.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Insulation Market, By Product Type ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 2.Fiberglass Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 3.Plastic Foam Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 4.Mineral Wool Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 5.Other Product Types Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 6.Insulation Market, By Application ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 7.Residential Construction Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 8.Industrial, HVAC, and OEM Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 9.Nonresidential Construction Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

Table 10.Insulation Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2022

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com