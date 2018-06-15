Robert Miller Lauds Future Team for Back-to-Back Wins of TE Connectivity’s Distributor of the Year

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has won the 2017 Global Broadline Distributor of the Year award from TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors.

TE’s Global Broadline Distributor of the Year award is presented based on sales growth and business plan realization, including customer growth, TE share and TE engagement.

“Future’s consistent dedication to their customers’ design needs contributed to their double-digit TE global revenue growth, which exceeded their business plan goals,” said Joan Wainwright, president of channel and customer experience for> TE. “We are proud to recognize Future’s success for the second year in a row, and value our ongoing partnership and their commitment to our mutual customers.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future team on their back-to-back wins of the award. The majority of Future’s sales growth is organic, and the company plans to support this organic growth through continued investment in inventory and resources.

“It’s an honor to be named Global Broadline Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity, for the second year in a row,” said Jack Voelmle, corporate vice president of global interconnect sales at Future Electronics. “Our industry-leading technical team, our committed business development managers, and our advanced service and supply chain programs have all contributed to this success, and we’re grateful to have such an outstanding partner in TE.”

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

